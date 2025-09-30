 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20182598 Edited 30 September 2025 – 02:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
雀士【杜子美】动态服装【人间月影清】预览！

雀士【杜子美】动态服装【人间月影清】相关资源实装！商城限时上架！
活动时间：2025年10月02日11:00—2025年11月05日23:59

【杜子美& 桂一二三】复刻祈愿开启
雀士【杜子美】&【 桂一二三】出率限时UP！
在祈愿中与她相遇吧~
祈愿时间：2025年10月02日11:00—2025年10月15日23:59

Changed files in this update

macOS Japanese 雀姬 日本 MacOS Depot 1084526
