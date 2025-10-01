 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20182581 Edited 1 October 2025 – 02:19:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Join us in celebrating the 2nd anniversary of ""What in Hell is Bad?""!
- 2nd Anniversary event now available!
- New L-grade character ""Michael(Attacker)"" Nightmare Pass & Chance-Up Summon
- New Mini game ""Jormungandr Game"" released

