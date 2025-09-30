 Skip to content
Major 30 September 2025 Build 20182560
Update notes via Steam Community

Fight in the final chapter of the war in the west.

4 new late-war scenarios from late 1944/45 available in story mode, 3 in skirmish mode.

More than 25 new late-war units for US, Commonwealth and German forces.

< REQUIRES US FORCES DLC >

Other release notes:

  • AI Artillery ammo fix

  • Updated effects for tank vs tank combat

  • "Hatches open" visuals for armoured vehicles

  • AI post-repair behaviour improvements

  • AI turn camera zoom override

  • Armoured unit penetration damage revisions

  • Various minor improvements and bug fixes

