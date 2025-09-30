Fight in the final chapter of the war in the west.
4 new late-war scenarios from late 1944/45 available in story mode, 3 in skirmish mode.
More than 25 new late-war units for US, Commonwealth and German forces.
< REQUIRES US FORCES DLC >
Other release notes:
AI Artillery ammo fix
Updated effects for tank vs tank combat
"Hatches open" visuals for armoured vehicles
AI post-repair behaviour improvements
AI turn camera zoom override
Armoured unit penetration damage revisions
Various minor improvements and bug fixes
Changed files in this update