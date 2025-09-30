Hello everyone,

First of all, thank you so much for the amazing reception you’ve given to Space Dragons. We truly appreciate all the reviews you’ve left and the YouTube videos you’ve created about our game. But above all, knowing that you enjoyed the experience really fills us with joy.

Along with our promise of an update with more content, we’re excited to announce that we’ve just released Update 1.1.0.0. This update brings some very interesting additions for you, dear player.

The main highlight is a brand-new character: Ship No. 5. Kami, the new pilot joining the battle against the aliens, allows you to execute invaders with her celestial arms, deliver powerful shots with balanced speed, and unleash an epic super attack with her mighty mecha to devastate enemies.

The new character is unlocked at stage 8, either by reaching it or accessing it in the stage selection if you have already unlocked it.

In addition, we’ve adjusted the enemy damage effect so it’s no longer visually disruptive, thanks to your feedback. We’ve also added improvements to enemies, new achievements, fixed bugs, and fine-tuned various details.

For now, these are the patch notes. Space Dragons is currently discounted in the Autumn Sale along with our other games.

Furthermore, a big and substantial update is also on the way for our game Red Titans, which is also on sale during this Autumn Sale. It’s a vertical shoot ’em up to which we’ll be adding a solid amount of new content, including a very interesting roguelite-style mode.

We’re also working on a brand-new game that we’ll be announcing very soon. Follow us for more news, and thank you so much for all your support!

Best regards,

Team Black Hat Robot

teamblackhatrobot.com