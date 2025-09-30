 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20182525 Edited 30 September 2025 – 02:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added Active Heroes and Enemies properties to Battle Manager Data Source.
  • Fixed an issue with Virtual Key Mutually Exclusive Virtual Keys scrollbar not rendering on smaller screens.
  • Fixed an issue with Vehicles and Maps in the Editor.
  • Fixed an issue with 'Delete' key on Action Sequences and Animations.
  • Fixed an issue with Action Sequences not showing User Results.
  • Fixed an issue with Reseting Statistics tables.
  • Fixed various issues with the 2D Templates (c/o Aezrin).

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
Depot 2158674
