- Added Active Heroes and Enemies properties to Battle Manager Data Source.
- Fixed an issue with Virtual Key Mutually Exclusive Virtual Keys scrollbar not rendering on smaller screens.
- Fixed an issue with Vehicles and Maps in the Editor.
- Fixed an issue with 'Delete' key on Action Sequences and Animations.
- Fixed an issue with Action Sequences not showing User Results.
- Fixed an issue with Reseting Statistics tables.
- Fixed various issues with the 2D Templates (c/o Aezrin).
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
