30 September 2025 Build 20182496 Edited 1 October 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Platypus Adventures 1.36

Minor update focused on graphics and general polish

Graphics

  • Added character lights and more world lighting (Windows version only)

  • Adjusted underwater effects (Windows version only)

  • Increased opacity of original cloud artwork to bring it out more

  • Adjusted star colour

  • Adjusted sun and moon positions

  • Reduced Foliage instances across the map

  • Stopped rendering certain non-critical objects for low effects settings

Adjustments and Additions

  • Added idle animation while enemies are nearby

  • Added an in-game input popup for rest items, and removed the previous tutorial style popup

  • Added more dialogue when switching between characters at Platy's home

  • Added some more light into Platy's home

  • Adjustments to the overall sound mix levels

  • Main Menu scene has been simplified with some subtle changes

  • You can click on Platy in the main menu and trigger an attack animation

  • Adjusted camera position

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where tutorial popup messages would overlap with new item pickups

  • Fixed an issue where fetch quest requirements would appear while you where not near the quest giver

Thanks for reading!

- David

