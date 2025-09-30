Platypus Adventures 1.36
Minor update focused on graphics and general polish
Graphics
Added character lights and more world lighting (Windows version only)
Adjusted underwater effects (Windows version only)
Increased opacity of original cloud artwork to bring it out more
Adjusted star colour
Adjusted sun and moon positions
Reduced Foliage instances across the map
Stopped rendering certain non-critical objects for low effects settings
Adjustments and Additions
Added idle animation while enemies are nearby
Added an in-game input popup for rest items, and removed the previous tutorial style popup
Added more dialogue when switching between characters at Platy's home
Added some more light into Platy's home
Adjustments to the overall sound mix levels
Main Menu scene has been simplified with some subtle changes
You can click on Platy in the main menu and trigger an attack animation
Adjusted camera position
Fixes
Fixed an issue where tutorial popup messages would overlap with new item pickups
Fixed an issue where fetch quest requirements would appear while you where not near the quest giver
Thanks for reading!
- David
Changed files in this update