Platypus Adventures 1.36

Stopped rendering certain non-critical objects for low effects settings

Reduced Foliage instances across the map

Increased opacity of original cloud artwork to bring it out more

Added character lights and more world lighting (Windows version only)

Added idle animation while enemies are nearby

Added an in-game input popup for rest items, and removed the previous tutorial style popup

Added more dialogue when switching between characters at Platy's home

Added some more light into Platy's home

Adjustments to the overall sound mix levels

Main Menu scene has been simplified with some subtle changes

You can click on Platy in the main menu and trigger an attack animation