update title: NEW GAME LAUNCH MODE: SKITZO

NEW LAUNCH MODE: SKITZO ADDED TO GAME LAUNCHER

3rd DLC ON CREATION BECAUSE THATS NOT WHAT YOU NEED

MY CAPS LOCK IS STUCK SO SORRY

NEW UPDATE IN FEW MONTHS MAYBE NOT PROMISED

ALSO SOON A CUSTOM MAP CREATOR THAT WORKS LIKE A POOR PAINTING PROGRAM

AND SKITZO LAUNCH MODE IS SOME NEW GAME MODE I MADE THAT DOES NOT CONTAIN ANY GAMEPLAY BECAUSE THATS WHAT NO ONE NEEDED

also i figured out how to fix my caps now so thats cool

oh yeah and from esc you can quit the skitzo mode so that also cool

also thanks for the very big support that i need ( over weight ? ) we have total of 28 happy review

on my very serious video game so thanks guys? i guess