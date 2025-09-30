update title: NEW GAME LAUNCH MODE: SKITZO
NEW LAUNCH MODE: SKITZO ADDED TO GAME LAUNCHER
3rd DLC ON CREATION BECAUSE THATS NOT WHAT YOU NEED
MY CAPS LOCK IS STUCK SO SORRY
NEW UPDATE IN FEW MONTHS MAYBE NOT PROMISED
ALSO SOON A CUSTOM MAP CREATOR THAT WORKS LIKE A POOR PAINTING PROGRAM
AND SKITZO LAUNCH MODE IS SOME NEW GAME MODE I MADE THAT DOES NOT CONTAIN ANY GAMEPLAY BECAUSE THATS WHAT NO ONE NEEDED
also i figured out how to fix my caps now so thats cool
oh yeah and from esc you can quit the skitzo mode so that also cool
also thanks for the very big support that i need ( over weight ? ) we have total of 28 happy review
on my very serious video game so thanks guys? i guess
Changed files in this update