 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 30 September 2025 Build 20182463 Edited 30 September 2025 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

update title: NEW GAME LAUNCH MODE: SKITZO

  • NEW LAUNCH MODE: SKITZO ADDED TO GAME LAUNCHER

  • 3rd DLC ON CREATION BECAUSE THATS NOT WHAT YOU NEED

  • MY CAPS LOCK IS STUCK SO SORRY

  • NEW UPDATE IN FEW MONTHS MAYBE NOT PROMISED

  • ALSO SOON A CUSTOM MAP CREATOR THAT WORKS LIKE A POOR PAINTING PROGRAM

  • AND SKITZO LAUNCH MODE IS SOME NEW GAME MODE I MADE THAT DOES NOT CONTAIN ANY GAMEPLAY BECAUSE THATS WHAT NO ONE NEEDED

  • also i figured out how to fix my caps now so thats cool

  • oh yeah and from esc you can quit the skitzo mode so that also cool

also thanks for the very big support that i need ( over weight ? ) we have total of 28 happy review

on my very serious video game so thanks guys? i guess

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2266191
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link