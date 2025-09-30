 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20182393 Edited 30 September 2025 – 02:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Now that the Witch has been out for a few days, here's all the fixes from over the weekend and today:

- Various Spell and Relic Tooltip updates.
- Rings now check at the end of the Turn for activation requirements and will activate if conditions are met.
- Novice Mask cast requirement corrected to 6 Spellbook casts.
- Witch Base Dice tooltip added.
- Curse of Weakness VFX updated.
- Fixed issue where some players could be prevented from unlocking any Relics.
- Resolved Cultist's Brand bugged cast time.
- Fixed All Seeing Eyes to no longer double Summon castings.
- Fixed an issue where Death would lose Artist's Paintbrush counters between rounds.
- Curse of Rot Heals now match adjusted Damage amounts.
- Forest Ring can no longer attempt to cast Find the Key and fail.
- Spellbook VFX can become unsyncd with how many Spells are ready to cast, this should now happen less often and resolve on turn Pass or Round End.
- Added another Health check after Runic Teeth casting that should correctly end the Round if Health is 0 or less.
- The Spell Scroll is now correctly layered behind Dice and Relic Tooltip popups as well as Status Tooltips.
- Death Dialogues are now correctly layered behind the Settings Menu when opened.
- Resolved an issue where Treasure Cube granted Relics were not granting Spells.
- Resolved an issue where Summon Dice could soft lock the game and prevent the correct "Fumble!" result.
- Resolved Curse of Befuddlement activation showing 0 Damage, though damage was being applied correctly.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3435261
