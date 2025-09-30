Now that the Witch has been out for a few days, here's all the fixes from over the weekend and today:



- Various Spell and Relic Tooltip updates.

- Rings now check at the end of the Turn for activation requirements and will activate if conditions are met.

- Novice Mask cast requirement corrected to 6 Spellbook casts.

- Witch Base Dice tooltip added.

- Curse of Weakness VFX updated.

- Fixed issue where some players could be prevented from unlocking any Relics.

- Resolved Cultist's Brand bugged cast time.

- Fixed All Seeing Eyes to no longer double Summon castings.

- Fixed an issue where Death would lose Artist's Paintbrush counters between rounds.

- Curse of Rot Heals now match adjusted Damage amounts.

- Forest Ring can no longer attempt to cast Find the Key and fail.

- Spellbook VFX can become unsyncd with how many Spells are ready to cast, this should now happen less often and resolve on turn Pass or Round End.

- Added another Health check after Runic Teeth casting that should correctly end the Round if Health is 0 or less.

- The Spell Scroll is now correctly layered behind Dice and Relic Tooltip popups as well as Status Tooltips.

- Death Dialogues are now correctly layered behind the Settings Menu when opened.

- Resolved an issue where Treasure Cube granted Relics were not granting Spells.

- Resolved an issue where Summon Dice could soft lock the game and prevent the correct "Fumble!" result.

- Resolved Curse of Befuddlement activation showing 0 Damage, though damage was being applied correctly.