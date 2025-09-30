 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20182360 Edited 30 September 2025 – 03:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

MateEngine 1.9.6 Patch

New

  • Added clothing options for the official model Ayrina. You can now toggle certain accessories on and off.

  • Added 4 new cute animations to Big Screen Mode for more dynamic and natural movement.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the official model Ayrina’s face animations did not work. She can now blink and use facial gestures.

  • Fixed an issue where the animation cycle could break when changing the transition time.

  • Fixed an issue where some models (only built-in / DLCs) could not be loaded.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3625271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link