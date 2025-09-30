MateEngine 1.9.6 Patch

New

Added 4 new cute animations to Big Screen Mode for more dynamic and natural movement.

Added clothing options for the official model Ayrina. You can now toggle certain accessories on and off.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the official model Ayrina’s face animations did not work. She can now blink and use facial gestures.

Fixed an issue where the animation cycle could break when changing the transition time.