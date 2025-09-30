 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20182339
Update notes via Steam Community
- Hard mode now deals 2 damage per hit from enemies and deadly obstacles
- Improved hit detection on Weapons
- Breakable stones now spawn coins and/or gems
- Bosses are now a bit more difficult on hard mode
- Moderate gameplay adjustments

