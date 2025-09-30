- Hard mode now deals 2 damage per hit from enemies and deadly obstacles
- Improved hit detection on Weapons
- Breakable stones now spawn coins and/or gems
- Bosses are now a bit more difficult on hard mode
- Moderate gameplay adjustments
v1.3.3 release
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update