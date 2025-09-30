- Bosses are now stronger and can no longer be instantly killed
- Bosses now have custom health bars!
- Fixed a bug where the bunnies would tpose before opening the door
- Fixed a bug where bunnies would shoot after dying
- Fixed a bug where the sound volume wouldn't work on weapons except for the revolver
- Fixed weapon projectiles moving too slowly
- Fixed bullets sometimes going through walls mostly
- Fixed bunnies in level 4 not being activiated
- Fixed boss names showing incorrectly during dialogue
- Fixed sakuya's hitbox being a little tall
- Fixed p90 reload's reload causing a delay
- Fixed weapons showing thier particles upon switching
- Fixed a bug where enemies would dodge shots unexpectedly
- Fixed door hitboxes so they cant be shot at when closed, but can be shot at when open
- Fixed a bug where the game would start muted
There's a few minor bugs I haven't squashed yet, but rest assured it's being worked on!
What's next?
Next up, I'll be adding some more gameplay features, such as the shotgun altfire and a dash attack that should make the game much more fluid and satisfying! After that, I would like to introduce a re-worked tutorial and combat system that includes weapon pickups and not having every weapon available at the start. And of course, after that, there would still be more and more updates to come!
Anyways thanks so much for taking the time to read this, stay tuned for further updates.
Anymore bugs or issues feel free to leave it as a comment here or join the discord!
Changed files in this update