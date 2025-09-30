Bosses are now stronger and can no longer be instantly killed



Bosses now have custom health bars!



Fixed a bug where the bunnies would tpose before opening the door



Fixed a bug where bunnies would shoot after dying



Fixed a bug where the sound volume wouldn't work on weapons except for the revolver



Fixed weapon projectiles moving too slowly



Fixed bullets sometimes going through walls mostly



Fixed bunnies in level 4 not being activiated



Fixed boss names showing incorrectly during dialogue



Fixed sakuya's hitbox being a little tall



Fixed p90 reload's reload causing a delay



Fixed weapons showing thier particles upon switching



Fixed a bug where enemies would dodge shots unexpectedly



Fixed door hitboxes so they cant be shot at when closed, but can be shot at when open



Fixed a bug where the game would start muted





What's next?

Hello everyone! Sigyaad here with another update to the game, this update introduces stronger bosses, new boss health bars, and a lot of the major bugs crushed! The changes are as followsThere's a few minor bugs I haven't squashed yet, but rest assured it's being worked on!Next up, I'll be adding some more gameplay features, such as the shotgun altfire and a dash attack that should make the game much more fluid and satisfying! After that, I would like to introduce a re-worked tutorial and combat system that includes weapon pickups and not having every weapon available at the start. And of course, after that, there would still be more and more updates to come!Anyways thanks so much for taking the time to read this, stay tuned for further updates.Anymore bugs or issues feel free to leave it as a comment here or join the discord!