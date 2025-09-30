Dear Players,

Hello everyone! Thank you for your continued support and passion. This time, we are bringing you the v2.1.4 version update. This update focuses on game balance adjustments, experience optimization, and a series of bug fixes, aiming to provide you with a smoother and fairer gaming experience.

Here are the detailed contents of this update:

【Core Balance Adjustments】

Attribute & Affix Balance: We have conducted a comprehensive balance adjustment on the effects of some growth-type attributes and affixes. This will make a wider variety of builds and playstyles more competitive, enriching your strategic choices when building characters.

Anna Little Witch Buff: We've heard your feedback regarding Anna Little Witch! This update brings numerical buffs for her!

【Experience Optimization】

More Lenient Clear Conditions: Now, in Endless Mode, you can achieve a full-star clear after defeating the second Boss.

Clearer Entrance: We've made the entrance button for Endless Mode more prominent, making it easier for players to find the gateway to challenge themselves!

【Game Experience & Performance Optimization】

Lottery Event Speed Up: The animation speed for lottery-type random events has been increased, reducing waiting time!

We are always committed to fixing issues in the game to improve overall stability. Problems fixed this time include:

Fixed an issue where the visual effects from some random events with negative display effects were not properly cleared after restarting the game.

Fixed an incorrect level display in the description of the item "Annihilation Stone"; its description is now accurate.

Fixed an issue where the quick synthesis function incorrectly included three "Sunny-Side Up Eggs" in the synthesis list.

If you encounter any issues after the update or have any suggestions, please feel free to inform us via the comments section of this notice or our community. We wish you a pleasant gaming experience!