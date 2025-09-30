Hello everyone!

We sincerely thank you for your continued support of Idle Land of Exile.

We are thrilled to announce that two new DLCs— a Free DLC and a paid Premium DLC!

Free DLC includes:

8 brand-new Boss maps

8 all-new BOSSes

8 unique new Dark Gold equipment pieces

Premium DLC Content:

15 additional stash pages

16 new character portraits for 4 classes

Whether you explore the free new chapters or enjoy the extra items from the Premium DLC, we hope to bring everyone a richer gaming experience.

Thank you once again for your support!