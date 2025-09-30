 Skip to content
Major 30 September 2025 Build 20182063 Edited 30 September 2025 – 02:32:45 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We sincerely thank you for your continued support of Idle Land of Exile.

We are thrilled to announce that two new DLCs— a Free DLC and a paid Premium DLC!

Free DLC includes:

  • 8 brand-new Boss maps

  • 8 all-new BOSSes

  • 8 unique new Dark Gold equipment pieces

Premium DLC Content:

  • 15 additional stash pages

  • 16 new character portraits for 4 classes

Whether you explore the free new chapters or enjoy the extra items from the Premium DLC, we hope to bring everyone a richer gaming experience.

Thank you once again for your support!

 

