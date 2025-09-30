Hello everyone!
We sincerely thank you for your continued support of Idle Land of Exile.
We are thrilled to announce that two new DLCs— a Free DLC and a paid Premium DLC!
Free DLC includes:
8 brand-new Boss maps
8 all-new BOSSes
8 unique new Dark Gold equipment pieces
Premium DLC Content:
15 additional stash pages
16 new character portraits for 4 classes
Whether you explore the free new chapters or enjoy the extra items from the Premium DLC, we hope to bring everyone a richer gaming experience.
Thank you once again for your support!
