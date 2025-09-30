 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20181994 Edited 30 September 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey,

So after the last patch I noticed a couple of things had broken, so this is a small hotfix to address those issues and I put some 'safe' improvements in too.

  • I noticed the minimap was drawing in levels that don't support it after doing a contract. Did some checks to stop this

  • Tidied Save Menu up so the buttons are distinct. Disabled Autosave and removed it

  • There's now a message when you try to use the Beacon Tower at the incorrect time

  • Blacklisted some keys in the settings that should not be used (TAB, K, P) Sorry, I will work on a more robust fix that doesn't limit you from using those keys

  • Fixed Skeleton Boss not correctly using PlayerBlocked function

  • Added some enemies at the Beacon Tower

  • Lightning mage PFX fixed to not show debug info whilst generating lightning

Hope this helps some people.

Thankyou all,
Daz
KLG Games

