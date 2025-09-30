Hey,



So after the last patch I noticed a couple of things had broken, so this is a small hotfix to address those issues and I put some 'safe' improvements in too.

I noticed the minimap was drawing in levels that don't support it after doing a contract. Did some checks to stop this

Tidied Save Menu up so the buttons are distinct. Disabled Autosave and removed it

There's now a message when you try to use the Beacon Tower at the incorrect time

Blacklisted some keys in the settings that should not be used (TAB, K, P) Sorry, I will work on a more robust fix that doesn't limit you from using those keys

Fixed Skeleton Boss not correctly using PlayerBlocked function

Added some enemies at the Beacon Tower

Lightning mage PFX fixed to not show debug info whilst generating lightning

Hope this helps some people.



Thankyou all,

Daz

KLG Games