Known Issues Russian language has not been updated past Fern/Rhode in Animus.



English is the only language past the Mossbacks.



New Content Shelly is now accessible in The Clash.



Shelly now has a new hurt animation.



Shelly now has a new disintegrate animation.



Sheldon now has a new hurt animation.



Sheldon now has a new disintegrate animation.



Shelly now has multiple routes in The Clash as detailed below.



We abandoned the Mossbacks.



-> We followed Shelly.



-> We followed Sheldon.



We didn't abandon the Mossbacks.



-> We followed Shelly.



--> We were bad to Shelly during our stroll.



--> We were good and bad to Shelly during our stroll.



--> We were good to Shelly during our stroll.



-> We followed Sheldon.



--> We were bad to Sheldon during our stroll.



--> We were good and bad to Sheldon during our stroll.



--> We were good to Sheldon during our stroll.



Any -> We stole a treat in the Mossbacks home.



Any -> We didn't steal a treat in the Mossbacks home.



The Factus now carries over into The Tower.



Bug Fixes An Animation pop with Ferns disintegrate was fixed.



An Animation pop with Avocados disintegrate was fixed.



Rhode now disintegrates while standing in The Clash on certain timelines.



A Mlemosaurus will now always appear in The Clash when it's supposed to.



will now always appear in The Clash when it's supposed to. Lore now talks on the correct side of the screen in The Clash when you are silent instead of telling Avocado a joke.



The Artifacts desaturation effect now disappears in The Clash when you are silent instead of telling Avocado a joke.



Fern no longer starts with Emelio's text in The Clash on certain timelines.



Bug Reporting Please report any issues on our official Discord at https://discord.gg/piratesoftware



There is a channel called #heartbound-ticket where you can report stuff!



Include a screenshot, it makes things much easier to fix!



Upcoming Content The Picnic is next up and contains a scene with Sheldon and Shelly.



This will require you to treat either of them well during their strolls.



It will lead into The Clash and allow for alternate routes through it.



This is the last environment that needs to be completed for Animus.



v 1.0.9.646This is the monthly update build for September. It focuses on adding storyline to The Clash in the form of a number of routes for Shelly. As always, writing is the lions share of work left in the game. It takes time but I will keep releasing monthly updates until it is done.You can reach The Clash byIf you're having trouble finding this section of the game reach out on the official Discord and talk to people in the #Heartbound channel. You can reach this channel by selecting the Heartbound role under #channels-and-roles. There are a ton of routes so it can be unwieldly to find specific areas at times.