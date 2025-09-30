Added extra decorations in the living room and on the second floor.



We tweaked the lighting in several areas to avoid unintentionally dark spots (to be clear, some dark spots are still intentional, and others are pending a fix).



Added music to the labyrinth scene and the final workshop scene.



Added some new dialogues and events.



Slightly altered the appearance of blood on the floor (it was previously casting a shadow it shouldn't have).



Fixed a small visual bug on the kitchen closet door.



Added colliders to the saint statues so the camera can focus on them. You can now see them in much greater detail.



The response to this week's playtest has been great—a huge thanks to those who participated! We really appreciate all the detailed feedback and positive comments you've left for us. We're already reviewing everything for future updates.