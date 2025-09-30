 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20181941 Edited 30 September 2025 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!

The response to this week's playtest has been great—a huge thanks to the nearly 500 people who participated! We really appreciate all the detailed feedback and positive comments you've left for us.

We're already reviewing everything for future updates. In the meantime, here's this week's list of changes:

  • Added extra decorations in the living room and on the second floor.
  • We tweaked the lighting in several areas to avoid unintentionally dark spots (to be clear, some dark spots are still intentional, and others are pending a fix).
  • Added music to the labyrinth scene and the final workshop scene.
  • Added some new dialogues and events.
  • Slightly altered the appearance of blood on the floor (it was previously casting a shadow it shouldn't have).
  • Fixed a small visual bug on the kitchen closet door.
  • Added colliders to the saint statues so the camera can focus on them. You can now see them in much greater detail.


We're hard at work!

Cheers!

Wilmar & Wilderman
Apamate Studio

