30 September 2025 Build 20181792 Edited 30 September 2025 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Completely removed "Unlock on depth" mechanic. Everything is available from the start (If you have the money that is) until I find a decent replacement mechanic.
- Fixed the sound of the elevator.
- Added floor light. Can be placed to provide decent source of light in an area.
- Small additional fixes.

