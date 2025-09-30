I noticed in the final version that Coffin's health was too high, so I decided to tweak his health pool. I discovered he was being spawned FIVE TIMES instead of just once, which could be causing him to have 5x more health than normal. But just in case, in addition to fixing this issue, I reduced the maximum health of all bosses in case the values ​​were actually higher than I expected.

Resume:

Bug that made the Coffin spawn 5 times, each one on top of the old layer;

Health of all bosses reduced;

Lógica das abelhas revisado novamente sobre a prioridade nas bossfights;

That's it for now.

Have a good game!