30 September 2025 Build 20181731 Edited 30 September 2025 – 01:19:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Saves that have not updated since July could have their portals not load in (because they used to not be part of the save file). This is now fixed and old saves should see their portals again
  • Movement keys should now be suppressed on the main menu.
  • Fixed - Rift Reaper had a bad reference causing it to not always generate Motes.
  • Scythe now requires 10 million power, from 50 million
  • Fixed a few bugs with the Scythe Window

