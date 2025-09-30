Hey team! 💙



We know: you’ve launched the game and noticed that only one of the four mini-games is currently working. This isn’t a bug — it’s a conscious, yet risky step forward.



Over the past year, we’ve been completely overhauling the project: fixing old bugs, rebuilding the architecture, and laying the foundation for something much bigger. Rather than keep you waiting even longer, we decided to release this update now, even though not everything is ready yet.



Yes, Steam achievements aren’t available right now, and some content is temporarily disabled — but we’re here, we’re working hard, and it’ll all come back better, more stable, and more expansive than ever.



And if you’d like to jump back into the old, stable version with all four mini-games — it’s easy!

Just go to the game’s Properties in Steam → “Betas” → select the branch “old_stable_version” — and you’ll get the fully working build you remember.



Thank you for sticking with us. We’ll restore everything quickly and add even more!



With love,

Your dev team 🛠️✨