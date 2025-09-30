 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20181572 Edited 30 September 2025 – 00:59:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

# PATCH 1.5.0: ONLINE REWORK COMPLETE #

## RESTART STEAM TO ENSURE THE UPDATE. IF YOU WERE PLAYING ON THE BETA BRANCH, PLEASE SWITCH BACK TO THE MAIN BRANCH TO GET EVERONY ON THE SAME VERSION! ##


## ONLINE UPDATES ##

- players who were unable to connect to our servers should now be able to play online matches
- players in the same house or on the same internet connection should now be able to play together
- players who could connect occasionally should now always be able to connect
- improved connection stability overall
- improved ping calculations
- fixed an issue where spectator mode would crash the game
- fixed input delays needing to be synced
- fixed an issue where delay would be set too high for the first match

## STEAM LOBBY FEATURES ##

- you can now make public, private, or friends only lobbies
- you can search a public lobbies list to find open lobbies
- you SHOULD be able to join lobbies through your steam friend's list

## OUR UPCOMING PLANS/ROADMAP ##

- balance patch coming soon!
- immediately start working on workshop/custom character support
- quality of life update featuring many community requests (training mode improvement, UI, more custom controls, better CPU ai, item modes, etc)
- new characters, new maps, new modes :))

we're sorry it took this long to get this update out. it was a wild amount of work and dedication. thank you plague!!!!

