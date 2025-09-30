# PATCH 1.5.0: ONLINE REWORK COMPLETE # ## RESTART STEAM TO ENSURE THE UPDATE. IF YOU WERE PLAYING ON THE BETA BRANCH, PLEASE SWITCH BACK TO THE MAIN BRANCH TO GET EVERONY ON THE SAME VERSION! ##

## ONLINE UPDATES ## - players who were unable to connect to our servers should now be able to play online matches

- players in the same house or on the same internet connection should now be able to play together

- players who could connect occasionally should now always be able to connect

- improved connection stability overall

- improved ping calculations

- fixed an issue where spectator mode would crash the game

- fixed input delays needing to be synced

- fixed an issue where delay would be set too high for the first match



## STEAM LOBBY FEATURES ## - you can now make public, private, or friends only lobbies

- you can search a public lobbies list to find open lobbies

- you SHOULD be able to join lobbies through your steam friend's list



## OUR UPCOMING PLANS/ROADMAP ## - balance patch coming soon!

- immediately start working on workshop/custom character support

- quality of life update featuring many community requests (training mode improvement, UI, more custom controls, better CPU ai, item modes, etc)

- new characters, new maps, new modes :))



we're sorry it took this long to get this update out. it was a wild amount of work and dedication. thank you plague!!!!