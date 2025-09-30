 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20181569
Update notes via Steam Community
Adjustments have been made to some translation issues
Optimized the smoothness of the game
At present, some of the updated content in the Chinese version has not been synchronized yet as it is still being translated. I am working hard to synchronize the content in the Chinese version and hope for your understanding!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3614571
English Depot 3614572
