30 September 2025 Build 20181534 Edited 30 September 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Yet Another Surprise, Traveler!

I found a bug that prevented completing the 'Farming Supplies' side-quest, so I decided to fix it immediately. And that's it for today, I promise!

I hope you'll enjoy the game!

Best Regards,

Jani/Witchgrove Games

