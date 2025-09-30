Yet Another Surprise, Traveler!
I found a bug that prevented completing the 'Farming Supplies' side-quest, so I decided to fix it immediately. And that's it for today, I promise!
I hope you'll enjoy the game!
Best Regards,
Jani/Witchgrove Games
