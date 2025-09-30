Version 1.1.0 is the first major update to ACTION GAME MAKER.
This patch introduces a revamped Visual Script UI, an upgrade to Godot 4.4.1, and the re-release of the trial version.
🔥 Major Updates
Visual Script UI Overhaul
Previously, scripts flowed only from left to right, but now you can freely connect nodes in all directions (up/down/left/right).
You can now create multiple links between the same states.
Link connection points can now be freely moved.
Godot Engine Upgrade (4.3.2 → 4.4.1)
You can now access new Godot 4.4.1 features, including running the game inside the editor and UID-based scene references.
The “Generate Object” and similar actions now use UIDs instead of string paths to refer to scenes.
This ensures links remain valid even if the scene files are moved in the file system.
For full details, refer to the official Godot 4.4.1 release notes.
We have released a new tutorial, “Getting Started with ACTION GAME MAKER from Zero”.
This tutorial is designed to help even those with no prior game development knowledge create an action shooting game.
We have also updated the “Tutorial” button in the launcher to redirect to this new tutorial.
The previous tutorial project is now redistributed as a sample project.
Trial Version Re-Released
A limited-time trial version is available from today until end of October.
It includes full access to all 1.1.0 features.
✨ Improvements
When exporting a database to CSV, the table name is used as the filename.
The Display Image action now supports images from the database.
Link colors now automatically adapt to light/dark themes (applies to newly created links).
Execution action arrays now include an icon to toggle “Apply to Instances”.
New API to register GDScript-created GameObjects under AGMakerManager.
GameObject nodes now have a “Start State on Spawn” property.
In “Change Animation Resource”, you can now specify database records via variable.
“Paste as Unique” is now available in the Input Condition array.
“Change Property” targeting a locked object will now skip path validation.
“Variable/Switch Changed” condition now allows targeting parent objects without path validation.
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where AnimationPlayer toggling multiple CollisionShape2D under HitArea/AttackArea would malfunction.
Fixed an editor crash when creating a group during scene transitions with shortcuts.
Fixed an issue where GameObject filter materials would not be affected by lighting.
Fixed a delay in facing direction matching during object generation.
Updated some translations.
Changed files in this update