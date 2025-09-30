 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20181516
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.1.0 is the first major update to ACTION GAME MAKER.
This patch introduces a revamped Visual Script UI, an upgrade to Godot 4.4.1, and the re-release of the trial version.

🔥 Major Updates

  • Visual Script UI Overhaul

    • Previously, scripts flowed only from left to right, but now you can freely connect nodes in all directions (up/down/left/right).

    • You can now create multiple links between the same states.

    • Link connection points can now be freely moved.

  • Godot Engine Upgrade (4.3.2 → 4.4.1)

    • You can now access new Godot 4.4.1 features, including running the game inside the editor and UID-based scene references.

    • The “Generate Object” and similar actions now use UIDs instead of string paths to refer to scenes.

    • This ensures links remain valid even if the scene files are moved in the file system.

    • For full details, refer to the official Godot 4.4.1 release notes.

  • We have released a new tutorial, “Getting Started with ACTION GAME MAKER from Zero”.

    • This tutorial is designed to help even those with no prior game development knowledge create an action shooting game.

    • We have also updated the “Tutorial” button in the launcher to redirect to this new tutorial.

    • The previous tutorial project is now redistributed as a sample project.

      URL: https://guild.rpgmakerofficial.com/t/topic/882

  • Trial Version Re-Released

    • A limited-time trial version is available from today until end of October.

    • It includes full access to all 1.1.0 features.

✨ Improvements

  • When exporting a database to CSV, the table name is used as the filename.

  • The Display Image action now supports images from the database.

  • Link colors now automatically adapt to light/dark themes (applies to newly created links).

  • Execution action arrays now include an icon to toggle “Apply to Instances”.

  • New API to register GDScript-created GameObjects under AGMakerManager.

  • GameObject nodes now have a “Start State on Spawn” property.

  • In “Change Animation Resource”, you can now specify database records via variable.

  • “Paste as Unique” is now available in the Input Condition array.

  • “Change Property” targeting a locked object will now skip path validation.

  • “Variable/Switch Changed” condition now allows targeting parent objects without path validation.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where AnimationPlayer toggling multiple CollisionShape2D under HitArea/AttackArea would malfunction.

  • Fixed an editor crash when creating a group during scene transitions with shortcuts.

  • Fixed an issue where GameObject filter materials would not be affected by lighting.

  • Fixed a delay in facing direction matching during object generation.

  • Updated some translations.

Changed files in this update

