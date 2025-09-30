Version 1.1.0 is the first major update to ACTION GAME MAKER.

This patch introduces a revamped Visual Script UI, an upgrade to Godot 4.4.1, and the re-release of the trial version.

It includes full access to all 1.1.0 features.

A limited-time trial version is available from today until end of October .

The previous tutorial project is now redistributed as a sample project .

We have also updated the “Tutorial” button in the launcher to redirect to this new tutorial.

This tutorial is designed to help even those with no prior game development knowledge create an action shooting game.

We have released a new tutorial, “Getting Started with ACTION GAME MAKER from Zero” .

For full details, refer to the official Godot 4.4.1 release notes .

This ensures links remain valid even if the scene files are moved in the file system.

The “Generate Object” and similar actions now use UIDs instead of string paths to refer to scenes.

You can now access new Godot 4.4.1 features , including running the game inside the editor and UID-based scene references.

Link connection points can now be freely moved.

You can now create multiple links between the same states .

Previously, scripts flowed only from left to right , but now you can freely connect nodes in all directions (up/down/left/right).

When exporting a database to CSV, the table name is used as the filename.

The Display Image action now supports images from the database.

Link colors now automatically adapt to light/dark themes (applies to newly created links).

Execution action arrays now include an icon to toggle “Apply to Instances”.

New API to register GDScript-created GameObjects under AGMakerManager.

GameObject nodes now have a “Start State on Spawn” property.

In “Change Animation Resource”, you can now specify database records via variable.

“Paste as Unique” is now available in the Input Condition array.

“Change Property” targeting a locked object will now skip path validation.