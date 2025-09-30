We're back with another small patch.

This patch addresses a problem where items are not restored correctly when you load into an apartment. This bug mostly affects items placed on the walls of the Park Place apartments. Items were noticed to shift left in the apartment or be moved to the floor. This was happening because the underlying IDs of item locations were partially duplicated, resulting in confusion when placing items back into the room.

Thanks to those of you who reported this bug and continue to provide excellent feedback.

We appreciate your continued engagement and support.