Update V0.2 is now live!

Hello everyone!

First, we'd like to say thank you to everyone who has joined us on this journey. The response has been amazing and we're looking forward to bringing you along with us as we continue onward and make this the best game we can.

With today's update, comes an entirely new feature, new products, and quite a few fixes and improvements.

Scanner

The scanner has been one of our most requested community features. It can now be bought in the Depot Max app for 2000 Bleps once you hit player level 20. You can use it to quickly reorder stock throughout your store without having to mess with opening and closing your tablet.

New Products

7 new books and a new comic book have been added and are ready to unlock in the licenses tab of the Books'N More app.

Fixes and Improvements

Numerous fixes and improvements are included. Please see below for a full change log.

We thank you all for joining us and want to thank our community for the great suggestions, bug reports, and being part of our EA development process. Feel free to join us over on Discord if you haven't already and join the active community! See you all on Discord, in the forums, or at the next update!

Change Log V0.2.816:

Added:

Hand scanner, purchasable from the hardware app

7 new books

1 new comic book

Changed:

Lighting tweaks to brighten up nighttime some

Cash has been improved for better readability

Reduced price of Corner bookshelf to 1000

Customers can now carry more cash on hand for more expensive items

Set price UI, credit card, and cash register now support up to 9999.99 value

Scrolling speed on checkout improved

Buy licenses tutorial will now autocomplete if you have already bought them before the tutorial appears

Employee speed has been rebalanced, resulting in earlier levels being noticeably quicker

Manga boxes now hold 20 manga books per box

Tutorial UI has been changed for better readability

Storage racks will now pull out the least full box first

Improve collision detection for thrown items and items spawned from used boxes

Large stocker rework to improve their behavior

Item Genre has been added to the set price UI

Balance cost of certain books

New lights outside Lyon location

Fixed: