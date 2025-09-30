 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20181426 Edited 30 September 2025 – 02:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update V0.2 is now live!

Hello everyone!

First, we'd like to say thank you to everyone who has joined us on this journey. The response has been amazing and we're looking forward to bringing you along with us as we continue onward and make this the best game we can.

With today's update, comes an entirely new feature, new products, and quite a few fixes and improvements.

Scanner

The scanner has been one of our most requested community features. It can now be bought in the Depot Max app for 2000 Bleps once you hit player level 20. You can use it to quickly reorder stock throughout your store without having to mess with opening and closing your tablet.

New Products

7 new books and a new comic book have been added and are ready to unlock in the licenses tab of the Books'N More app.

Fixes and Improvements

Numerous fixes and improvements are included. Please see below for a full change log.

We thank you all for joining us and want to thank our community for the great suggestions, bug reports, and being part of our EA development process. Feel free to join us over on Discord if you haven't already and join the active community! See you all on Discord, in the forums, or at the next update!

Change Log V0.2.816:

Added:

  • Hand scanner, purchasable from the hardware app

  • 7 new books

  • 1 new comic book

Changed:

  • Lighting tweaks to brighten up nighttime some

  • Cash has been improved for better readability

  • Reduced price of Corner bookshelf to 1000

  • Customers can now carry more cash on hand for more expensive items

  • Set price UI, credit card, and cash register now support up to 9999.99 value

  • Scrolling speed on checkout improved

  • Buy licenses tutorial will now autocomplete if you have already bought them before the tutorial appears

  • Employee speed has been rebalanced, resulting in earlier levels being noticeably quicker

  • Manga boxes now hold 20 manga books per box

  • Tutorial UI has been changed for better readability

  • Storage racks will now pull out the least full box first

  • Improve collision detection for thrown items and items spawned from used boxes

  • Large stocker rework to improve their behavior

  • Item Genre has been added to the set price UI

  • Balance cost of certain books

  • New lights outside Lyon location

Fixed:

  • Dual pet bowl's water will now visually refill

  • Attack On Colossus description now properly localized

  • Duplicate bug for paint cans and floor tiles

  • Issue with The One mythical being set to over 9000!

  • End of Day mythical powerups no longer remain active when removed from display

  • Shop names can now include the letter Q

  • Tri Piece manga spine now correctly says the title

  • Double pedestal exploit fixed in Lyon

  • Delivery truck in Paris box spawning improved

  • Lights over stairs in Japan now work

  • Mythical comic now the correct size

  • Prevent most jumping through to 2nd floor in Japan

  • Issue with genre bookshelves blocking customers in tight spaces

  • Storage room door now slides open

  • Doors in general should no longer refuse to open on starting a new day

  • Prevent resetting of store data when changing location

  • Tomoki will no longer show negative XP

  • Display Case is now 2 wide instead of slightly over

  • Cats should be much less likely to wander outside of the store in Japan

  • Localization fixed for other languages, especially German

  • Prevent walking off the world in Japan

  • Fixed storage racks from sometimes holding the wrong number of boxes

  • End of Day mythicals stacking issue fixed

  • Cancel can no longer be rebound to LMB which caused issues

  • Customers will no longer be stuck wandering around the store

