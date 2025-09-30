Update V0.2 is now live!
Hello everyone!
First, we'd like to say thank you to everyone who has joined us on this journey. The response has been amazing and we're looking forward to bringing you along with us as we continue onward and make this the best game we can.
With today's update, comes an entirely new feature, new products, and quite a few fixes and improvements.
Scanner
The scanner has been one of our most requested community features. It can now be bought in the Depot Max app for 2000 Bleps once you hit player level 20. You can use it to quickly reorder stock throughout your store without having to mess with opening and closing your tablet.
New Products
7 new books and a new comic book have been added and are ready to unlock in the licenses tab of the Books'N More app.
Fixes and Improvements
Numerous fixes and improvements are included. Please see below for a full change log.
We thank you all for joining us and want to thank our community for the great suggestions, bug reports, and being part of our EA development process. Feel free to join us over on Discord if you haven't already and join the active community! See you all on Discord, in the forums, or at the next update!
Change Log V0.2.816:
Added:
Hand scanner, purchasable from the hardware app
7 new books
1 new comic book
Changed:
Lighting tweaks to brighten up nighttime some
Cash has been improved for better readability
Reduced price of Corner bookshelf to 1000
Customers can now carry more cash on hand for more expensive items
Set price UI, credit card, and cash register now support up to 9999.99 value
Scrolling speed on checkout improved
Buy licenses tutorial will now autocomplete if you have already bought them before the tutorial appears
Employee speed has been rebalanced, resulting in earlier levels being noticeably quicker
Manga boxes now hold 20 manga books per box
Tutorial UI has been changed for better readability
Storage racks will now pull out the least full box first
Improve collision detection for thrown items and items spawned from used boxes
Large stocker rework to improve their behavior
Item Genre has been added to the set price UI
Balance cost of certain books
New lights outside Lyon location
Fixed:
Dual pet bowl's water will now visually refill
Attack On Colossus description now properly localized
Duplicate bug for paint cans and floor tiles
Issue with The One mythical being set to over 9000!
End of Day mythical powerups no longer remain active when removed from display
Shop names can now include the letter Q
Tri Piece manga spine now correctly says the title
Double pedestal exploit fixed in Lyon
Delivery truck in Paris box spawning improved
Lights over stairs in Japan now work
Mythical comic now the correct size
Prevent most jumping through to 2nd floor in Japan
Issue with genre bookshelves blocking customers in tight spaces
Storage room door now slides open
Doors in general should no longer refuse to open on starting a new day
Prevent resetting of store data when changing location
Tomoki will no longer show negative XP
Display Case is now 2 wide instead of slightly over
Cats should be much less likely to wander outside of the store in Japan
Localization fixed for other languages, especially German
Prevent walking off the world in Japan
Fixed storage racks from sometimes holding the wrong number of boxes
End of Day mythicals stacking issue fixed
Cancel can no longer be rebound to LMB which caused issues
Customers will no longer be stuck wandering around the store
