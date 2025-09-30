Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

WE'RE FINALLY BACK BABY! 🦇

It's been one hell of a long month but September is almost over, and the new update has arrived just in time before it does. It's been quite the wait and the MURDER-MYSTERY UPDATE comes packed to compensate that. So let's get right down to it!:

New Companion Questline. After receiving a message of a murder from one of the illustrious residents of RAVENSBURG, the pompous and authoritarian Lady Bruchâtel , the party must take the task to find the culprit of a heinous that finished her Mr. August, her dear butler.

Focus on Investigation and Clue Finding. This time the players will have the opportunity to resolve a quest through purely non-violent means. This mission is designed to test the mental agility (or persistance!) of the players instead of throwing them pure beat-with-a-stick challenges.

5 New and Fleshed Out Characters. A proper mystery needs interrogations, questioning, suspects and possible allies. And all of it was included here with new characters! Not only they come with interactive dialogue lines, but also illustrated portraits with different expressions.

35+ New Fully Illustrated CGs and Variations. Oh yeah, I know some of you were waiting this by the hour. The new update comes with a juicy set of optional romance scenes for casanovas. Can't say much without spoiling it; but they feature new colouring techniques and full resolution drawings!

New Relationship Point. Characters who enjoy romance now can further their relationship with Heratriz , the dark maiden. Although, for that, they would need to have complete her previous questline!

New Original Soundtrack. Our great composer delivered another banger inspired by Goth, Metal, Dark Wave and other vampire-adjacent music genres. We uploaded it to YouTube so can check it right now!

New Lore Addition. Players might finally see a member of the Kerrat race, which was mentioned in other instances during the game.

Retro-compatibility. As always, the new update is compatible with older saves for players who have progress in the story or already finished it! Everything you have to do is load and play from there to see the new questline.

Finally... RAVENSBURG IS NOW ON SALE WITH -40% OFF! If you had any friend interested in vampires, you have your new recommendation!

If you enjoy the game and these updates, please remember to leave your review on Steam! They help the game immensurable more than you think. You can join us on Discord to comment or ask any question.

Dev Notes: Initially I wanted to throw this update in the middle of September. But I also wanted to offer something new and that's why I decided to try my hand at writing a proper, serious mystery. I also acquired a new drawing tablet and computer, which allowed me to try new drawing and colouring techniques. Much of this was thanks to all of you for liking this game in the first place, so thank you all.

In the future, I want to keep trying new interesting stuff.

And Halloween is coming so... See you soon!