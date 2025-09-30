+ Added blinking FX when ships get lost at a planet
+ Added video tutorials
+ Added help page to ingame pause menu
* UI design rework
* improved GamePad menu controls
* Settings menu is reworked and optimized for GamePad
* AI is fixed and upgrades now smarter planets
* Fixed tool tips
* Increased text size
* Level fixes
* Bug fixes
Beta 0.91d Update
