Merchants, a new era begins! This small but impactful update brings your feedback to life:

🛠️ Fixed reputation bugs – your earned reputation now displays and functions correctly.

⏳ 30-Day Mode – go beyond the classic 15-day sessions and enjoy longer runs.

🏆 300 Reputation Goal – for those who crave a tougher climb to victory.

⚖️ Minor balance tweaks and improvements – smoother and fairer gameplay overall.

This update gives Trade Rivals – Goblin Age players the option to enjoy extended, strategic sessions and a more competitive reputation race. Test your strategies, aim for new heights, and become the most respected merchant in the Goblin Age!