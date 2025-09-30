 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20181097
Update notes via Steam Community

Merchants, a new era begins! This small but impactful update brings your feedback to life:

  • 🛠️ Fixed reputation bugs – your earned reputation now displays and functions correctly.

  • 30-Day Mode – go beyond the classic 15-day sessions and enjoy longer runs.

  • 🏆 300 Reputation Goal – for those who crave a tougher climb to victory.

  • ⚖️ Minor balance tweaks and improvements – smoother and fairer gameplay overall.

This update gives Trade Rivals – Goblin Age players the option to enjoy extended, strategic sessions and a more competitive reputation race. Test your strategies, aim for new heights, and become the most respected merchant in the Goblin Age!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3420921
