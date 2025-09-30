So for the EARLY ACCESS V.1.1.7, a very special WEAPON is added! This is the most updated version of the game and the most stable, soon the focus will be getting the story stuff in, and finally the BOSSES can start happening!
V.1.1.7 - RAYGUN NOW ADDED!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 3884401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update