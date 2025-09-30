 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20181080 Edited 30 September 2025 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
So for the EARLY ACCESS V.1.1.7, a very special WEAPON is added! This is the most updated version of the game and the most stable, soon the focus will be getting the story stuff in, and finally the BOSSES can start happening!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3884401
