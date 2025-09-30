 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20181036 Edited 30 September 2025 – 00:13:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi, all! After a long hiatus, we're working on new updates to Transcendence, including a future 2.0 release.

For now we have some bug fixes in version 1.9.4. The full list of fixes is here: https://github.com/kronosaur/TranscendenceDev/pull/207

Changed files in this update

Transcendence Core Depot 364511
