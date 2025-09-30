 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20181027 Edited 30 September 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Announcement: The game will undergo maintenance at 7:00 AM on September 30, 2025 to update to the new version. The maintenance is expected to last about 30 minutes.

This patch finalizes all class skills and announces the completion of game feature development. Please read more on the official website.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3534831
