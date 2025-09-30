 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20180910 Edited 30 September 2025 – 00:26:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi!

I added the main quest to the game! It consists of small tasks and ends with a challenge.

New tutorials have been added.

Old bugs have been fixed.

Have a nice play!

