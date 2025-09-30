This game started as our capstone project, and after a year of work (plus some extra summer polish), we’re so excited to finally share it with the world.

What to expect:

• 1-4 player co-op roguelike

• Twin-stick shooter surviving waves of enemies

• Environment-merging levels with unique gameplay gimmicks

• Tons of upgrades and powerups to combine

We’d love for you to jump in and let us know what you think. If you like what you play, consider sharing it with friends to play together locally or online with Steam Remote Play!

Thanks so much for checking out Mega Dimension Ripper 9000. We can’t wait to see how far you guys will go!