We're getting there! The big thing these past few weeks was hooking up Steamdeck support for the game, in terms of button prompts and making sure UI elements didn't go missing.

The other big bug I fixed was Leto being able to run around in cutscenes - put some jank code to make sure that doesn't happen anymore. ːsteamhappyː

I also did a few small bug fixings in cutscenes, made the music actually control on the title screen, and added some new artwork.





Next - more bugs, more polish!



https://www.instagram.com/dragonglitchllc/

~Summer