29 September 2025 Build 20180750
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome to the Steam Autumn Sale, Traveler!

The Kingdom Unlocked Update V.0.8 has barely arrived, but here's a small update to fix the damage formula for staff spells.

Best regards,

Jani/Witchgrove Games

