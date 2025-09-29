Welcome to the Steam Autumn Sale, Traveler!
The Kingdom Unlocked Update V.0.8 has barely arrived, but here's a small update to fix the damage formula for staff spells.
Best regards,
Jani/Witchgrove Games
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Welcome to the Steam Autumn Sale, Traveler!
The Kingdom Unlocked Update V.0.8 has barely arrived, but here's a small update to fix the damage formula for staff spells.
Best regards,
Jani/Witchgrove Games
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update