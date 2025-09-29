 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20180749 Edited 30 September 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Animals, another small update with a couple feature requests:

[Game]

  • Added a new setting: Goal Depth, which adjusts how far back the goal is from the barrier. (Default: 0.0, can be adjusted from 0.0 to 2.0) (Looking at you, BARREL STUFFER...)

[UI]

  • Applied an orange tint to the remaining time starting from 60 seconds.

If you have feedback, ideas, or bug reports, feel free to use the Feedback and Report Bug buttons on the main menu, or leave us a review!

Happy sporting, Animals!

