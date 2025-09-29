Hello Playtesters,
We have an exciting new update for today!
- New Steam Page is now live and is now searchable!
- New Demo coming out in a few moments!
- Fixed some critical bugs
- Not allowing the player to move the lantern during the day was annoying so now you can move the lantern (3D and 2D) during the day without issues.
- New Audio Dialogues to further the story
Thank you so much for playtesting! :)
Grimslair - v0.146 is Live!
