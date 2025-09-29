Hello Playtesters,



We have an exciting new update for today!

- New Steam Page is now live and is now searchable!

- New Demo coming out in a few moments!

- Fixed some critical bugs

- Not allowing the player to move the lantern during the day was annoying so now you can move the lantern (3D and 2D) during the day without issues.

- New Audio Dialogues to further the story



Thank you so much for playtesting! :)