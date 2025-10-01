 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20180454 Edited 1 October 2025 – 08:13:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello heisters!

We've updated a security certification that could have caused matchmaking issues for players on older operating systems. The game is now future-proofed!

Changed files in this update

Windows Base Depot 218621
DLC 368870 PAYDAY 2: The B-Sides Soundtrack (368870) Depot Depot 368870
