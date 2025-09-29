* Cloud feature updates.

- Necessary migration performed to continue Cloud saving/loading, leaderboard and promo code functionality.



** Fixes **

- Loot filters should now reset, and be separately maintained, between challenges/facets and the main game save.

- The "final" final boss should now only be challenged, once, and the game should no longer enter an incorrect endgame state.

- Cloud loading is now disabled while in legacy Weekly challenges.