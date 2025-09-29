 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20180440 Edited 29 September 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Cloud feature updates.
- Necessary migration performed to continue Cloud saving/loading, leaderboard and promo code functionality.

** Fixes **
- Loot filters should now reset, and be separately maintained, between challenges/facets and the main game save.
- The "final" final boss should now only be challenged, once, and the game should no longer enter an incorrect endgame state.
- Cloud loading is now disabled while in legacy Weekly challenges.

