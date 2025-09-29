* Cloud feature updates.
- Necessary migration performed to continue Cloud saving/loading, leaderboard and promo code functionality.
** Fixes **
- Loot filters should now reset, and be separately maintained, between challenges/facets and the main game save.
- The "final" final boss should now only be challenged, once, and the game should no longer enter an incorrect endgame state.
- Cloud loading is now disabled while in legacy Weekly challenges.
v1.2.17
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update