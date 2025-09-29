Hi everyone,



We’ve just released the first post-launch update for Luctus. Thanks a lot for the feedback and reports so far – they helped us track down and fix several issues quickly. Here’s what’s included in this patch:



-Fixed some localization issues



-Fixed some music-related issues



-Fixed certain UI problems



-Resolved issues in the Runaway map



-Resolved issues in the Crystal map



-Integrated Aibar boss into the save system



-Adjusted character ability balance



-Adjusted creature balance



-Fixed various visual glitches



-Plus other minor polish, bug fixes, and improvements we might have forgotten to note down...