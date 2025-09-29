 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20180360 Edited 29 September 2025 – 23:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone,

We’ve just released the first post-launch update for Luctus. Thanks a lot for the feedback and reports so far – they helped us track down and fix several issues quickly. Here’s what’s included in this patch:

-Fixed some localization issues

-Fixed some music-related issues

-Fixed certain UI problems

-Resolved issues in the Runaway map

-Resolved issues in the Crystal map

-Integrated Aibar boss into the save system

-Adjusted character ability balance

-Adjusted creature balance

-Fixed various visual glitches

-Plus other minor polish, bug fixes, and improvements we might have forgotten to note down...

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2567381
