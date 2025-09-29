Hi everyone,
We’ve just released the first post-launch update for Luctus. Thanks a lot for the feedback and reports so far – they helped us track down and fix several issues quickly. Here’s what’s included in this patch:
-Fixed some localization issues
-Fixed some music-related issues
-Fixed certain UI problems
-Resolved issues in the Runaway map
-Resolved issues in the Crystal map
-Integrated Aibar boss into the save system
-Adjusted character ability balance
-Adjusted creature balance
-Fixed various visual glitches
-Plus other minor polish, bug fixes, and improvements we might have forgotten to note down...
Day One Patch: v1.0.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2567381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update