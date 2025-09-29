 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20180311 Edited 29 September 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Most attacks have been dialed back in damage, plus you will now recieve much more research points.

These changed should help make the early game expierence a lot smoother!

As always dont hesitate to send any feedback my way!

