29 September 2025 Build 20180309 Edited 29 September 2025 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Many small changes. some new enemies, some bug fixes. Barely anything new playable though

Sorry but I pushed because there was a rather game breaking bug and I needed to fix it and currently I am not in a headspace to really make stuff work as intended in the unfinished area.

Next update hopefully will add void town.

Changed files in this update

