- Fixed an issue where the tutorial text would always appear, even out of context.
- The cursor now correctly displays above enemy markers.
- The "Game Saved" pop-up no longer appears without reason.
- AI behavior adjusted: it now generates fewer butterflies.
- Fixed a visual bug affecting the waterfall display.
Version 1.01 – Patch Notes
This update includes several fixes to improve the overall gameplay experience:
