29 September 2025 Build 20180175 Edited 29 September 2025 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update includes several fixes to improve the overall gameplay experience:

  • Fixed an issue where the tutorial text would always appear, even out of context.
  • The cursor now correctly displays above enemy markers.
  • The "Game Saved" pop-up no longer appears without reason.
  • AI behavior adjusted: it now generates fewer butterflies.
  • Fixed a visual bug affecting the waterfall display.

