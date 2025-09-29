Greetings Scavs! Happy Anniversary! We all can’t believe it's been a year already. To celebrate, we have a massive update for you.

First off, to thank everyone for scavenging the world for a year we are giving everyone a free skin for Mask Man called “Red Dog”! Once you enter the Innards from the main menu, you will be granted this skin.

But lets not forget the giant changes this update also brings:



The Innards is now connected to the regions via a Tunnel system, allowing Scavs to travel the maze-like underground to their locations or (once they have visited a location at least once) fast-travel directly there.

Scav’s Innards have two new Extensions to manufacture and upgrade: the shooting range and the personal quarters! This is just the beginning for Innards Extensions. We plan to add more as development continues, so stay tuned!

For more specifics on these and other additions in this update, read on! ← change if this whole thing isn’t posted

The Tunnels

Let me tell you a bit about the Tunnel systems, Scav.

Scavs use the Tunnel systems to go under the battlefields and reach the regions they want to scavenge. The further the destination, the more Tunnels must be used.

Every Tunnel leads to at least two different regions. Region exits located in Tunnels are in different locations, so Scavs need to find the one they desire.

These Tunnels shift every day or so (for now). Every time they shift, new paths can be discovered and old paths cease to exist.



Nearly every region has an access point to the next Tunnel in the network. This Tunnel entry point is in a different location than the extraction point back to the innards. When in a region, Scavs need to decide if they want to proceed into the next Tunnel or find the extraction point to extract back to the Innards and start the journey again.

Here is the map of how Tunnels and regions connect.





Due to the ravages of the world, the Tunnel systems sometimes shift, collapse, or reveal new access points. This requires the Scavs to explore the Tunnels to find new exits to regions they desire.

Every Tunnel also has a checkpoint. If the Scavs use this point, they will store their progress and exit back to the main menu. They can then return to the Tunnel @ that point when they are ready UNLESS the Tunnel systems have shifted. If the Tunnel systems shift before the checkpoint is used, the Scavs return to the innards & their progress on the previous Tunnel run is lost.

Once a Tunnel or region has been accessed, a Scav can use Fast Travel to skip directly to that point. This fast travel requires the Scav to have fast travel drones and a quantity of water, both of which are required as payment to fast travel. Fast travel drones can be manufactured in the Innards if you have built the facilities and acquired the required components. They are also sometimes rewarded for specific quest completions.

If you are travelling with a group, the host / Lead Scav is the one in charge of where the group goes next. Only the host / Lead Scav can use the save points or exits to the next location. Any Scav can use the extract back to the innards. If the host / Lead Scav uses an exit, all Scavs will see a countdown and be taken to the chosen location UNLESS THEY ARE DEAD. Dead Scavs are left behind and removed from the group when the host / Lead Scav makes their choice.

If the Lead Scav perishes in the Tunnels, all Scavs are extracted back to the Innards since the party leader (who had the ability to access the next areas) is no more. So protect your host / Lead Scav!

One more important note: the Tunnels are often full of lost-riches and very valuable resources, many of which can ONLY be found in the Tunnels or on the denizens of the Tunnels. Make sure to search them and take advantage of the valuable loot.

That's the sum of it. Plan your route carefully and good luck out there. You’ll need it.

Best of luck, Scav.

Manufacturable Drones

There are three vital, helpful drones Scavs can now manufacture or earn as quest rewards:

There are drones that are required for Innards Extension Manufacturing. These drones combined with other vital components let Scavs build and upgrade their Innards.

There are drones that are required for Fast Travel. Once a Region or Tunnel has been accessed at least once, Scavs can Fast Travel to that location at the cost of water and drones. Scavs can always start at the beginning of the tunnels as well.

There are also drones that can be used to retrieve a Scav’s tombstone. Did your Scav perish deep in the tunnel system or in a far-away Region? You can either progress their directly or (on the region map) choose to use a drone to retrieve the tombstone immediately,.

Anniversary Skin

Its been a year. A long, exciting year of scavenging and discovery. To celebrate this milestone, everyone will get a free skin for Mask Man known as “Red Dog”. Scavs will be informed of this gift on their next visit to the Innards from the main menu. After that, the skin is in the Scav’s regular rotation for Mask Man and / or can be selected in the ready room if using Mask Man.

Innards Extensions

Scavs can now upgrade their Innards with Innards Extensions. This system expands on the already existing customization options, but requires collected components and time to earn.

The extensions are well worth hunting for the loot, however:

First is the shooting range.

The shooting range lets Scavs practice with weaponry that have unlimited ammo while at the range. Favorite loadouts can be equipped and used to hone skills. Every upgrade to the shooting range adds more targets and even a target practice game letting Scavs compete with their friends.

Next up is the personal quarters.

This extension lets Scavs have their own oasis in their Innards. Upgraded personal quarters give Scavs a rested bonus which adds health to their current health pool. Every time a Scav dies, the rested bonus is removed for all Scavs until enough time has passed to be rested again. Upgrade the personal quarters for more health and a shorter wait between deaths.

Loot Adjustments / Manufacturing

With the addition of the Tunnels comes modifications to the loot systems.

A large amount of additional items have been added to the world. Some are exclusively found in the Tunnels. Others are exclusively found in the Regions. Some can be found in either location.

For items in the Tunnels: the deeper you go into the Tunnel system, the more likely you are to find loot and loot locations. So push as deep as you dare.

Make sure to track what you need for Manufacturing and work with fellow Scavs to find the common locations for the items.

It won’t be easy. But it will be worth it.

Dynamic HUD

The HUD is now dynamic!

Specific actions such as weapon use, equipment use, health events (either taking damage or healing), etc. will make your HUD fade in. After a specific amount of time has passed since the last event, the HUD will fade away again.



Scavs can disable this system to have the HUD on all the time if they wish. See the options menu.

Additional Active Quests

It's been a year. You're clearly worthy of trust. The quest givers will now allow you to have up to FOUR active quests at a time.

Additional Improvements and Features

Please see the below list of key improvements, bug fixes, and newly added features.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES Revive improvements: it is now be easier to aim at a and revive a downed Scav before they perish Attacking Cyborgs: Cyborgs and their variants have better hit-boxes and hit box detection. Their health has also been adjusted. Mid-air mantle / vault: Scavs can now grab a ledge or surface while in mid-air and mantle / vault it! Jumping to a ledge and barely missing it? Mash the jump button and try to grab it. If your stamina allows, you can grab it and hoist yourself up.

ADDITIONAL IMPROVEMENTS / BUG FIXES

Reload / stagger fix: being staggered or knocked down while reloading will no longer cause the reload animation to perpetually play

Dead / downed players will now continue to move on moving platforms (if they succumb to damage while standing on one)

Vaulting / mantling will no longer occasionally cause stamina to freeze / never recharge.

Base Invasion and character selection: losing a base invasion will no longer reset your character selection to Old Man.