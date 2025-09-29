 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Megabonk DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20180154 Edited 29 September 2025 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improved Rift Network

  • There is now a rift that connects the central village to crab island.
  • The crab island and bunker rifts now connect to the central island in different locations.


Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where enemies using clubs dealt a minimum of 32 poise damage.
  • Reduced time to early exit heavy attacks, 2h push attacks, and shield bash.
  • Fix for dungeon drop table not dropping chain robe bottom (leg slot).


Balance

  • Buffed enemy and boss damage and hp values in the bunker.
  • Made boss projectiles a bit more dangerous at range.
  • Further nerfed disk launcher enemies.
  • Improved availability of Dusk Resistance on gear.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2624081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link