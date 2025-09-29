Improved Rift Network
- There is now a rift that connects the central village to crab island.
- The crab island and bunker rifts now connect to the central island in different locations.
Fixes:
- Fixed issue where enemies using clubs dealt a minimum of 32 poise damage.
- Reduced time to early exit heavy attacks, 2h push attacks, and shield bash.
- Fix for dungeon drop table not dropping chain robe bottom (leg slot).
Balance
- Buffed enemy and boss damage and hp values in the bunker.
- Made boss projectiles a bit more dangerous at range.
- Further nerfed disk launcher enemies.
- Improved availability of Dusk Resistance on gear.
