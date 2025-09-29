akrieger from over at Dark Days Ahead stepped up to help with backporting save compression, a feature I've been working on bringing over from there for quite some time now. With this, you can make your save file dramatically smaller. I recommend making a backup of your directory first, just in case we haven't got all the wrinkles out, but once you're ready, you can go to worlds on the title screen, select your world, and hit toggle save compression. That's it! This will cease being an option and will just happen manually once we're confident it's not causing any issues.

@NiCH518 fixed the yoke_harness recipe for innawood, which was looking for an obsoleted item. Innawood may still throw an error about eggs on launch but you should be able to simply ignore this.

@Abe submitted some typo fixes for mounted workshops and utility kilts.

As part of the save compression backports, rivers have been literally streamlined, and will now flow in more logical directions, producing fewer jagged turns and weird map edge cutoffs. There are fewer rivers overall, but they tend to cover larger distances.

Fixed an issue where smash attacks from hulks and other similar creatures were throwing the player not far enough or a preposterous distance.

Sheaths can now hold only one item, as intended.

Added billboards.

Fixed up several mapgen issues.

Added a toggle for wiring display on walls so your base doesn't look terrible just because you ran some wiring.

Revamped gunmod slots, removing several nonsensical ones from guns that ought not to have them and adding ones that should reasonably exist on guns that should. This is still slightly WIP and there are probably a couple of oddities.

e-files will now flag as used or unused, depending on whether you've read them or not.

Added the m224 mortar. This device requires some launcher skill to operate, but once set up, it allows the player to launch mortar shells a tremendous distance, many overmap tiles away. I'm still fine-tuning the damage these do, as I'd like them to leave proper craters and currently they often don't. They sure do blow up cars and zombies though.

Audited a bunch of clothing for rain protection. Most leather gear should now keep you reasonably dry in the rain if it's in the form of something like pants or a jacket, and several other pieces of outerwear should help keep you warmer than they did before.

Rural churches have less random loot lying around in them, and they now have a chance to have some environmental storytelling instead of just being empty.

Removed "tanned hide". This was the exact same item as leather sheet, but all recipes randomly called for either one or the other. Now they're combined into a single item and tailoring should be that much less confusing.

Fixed a bunch of trash spawns, including removing most of the random engines that appeared in the road.

Added a drive-through restaurant.

Revamped the military outpost.

Fixed an issue where riot damage was accidentally spawning fires and blood in some places. We're not currently using the riot damage system, so this was an error.

Updated the island prison quest. The questgiver will now tell you the actual name of the item they want, and make it clear that it's in the chief's office, not the warden's. Those are different people.

Fixed an issue where swapping places with an NPC in a car would throw an error.

Removed most of the fake/inferior medieval weapons and moved this system over to be done via a flag. These weapons will now have the word "replica" in their name and will do greatly reduced damage. As before, they're not totally worthless if you don't have anything better handy.

Updated mansion loot tables to pull from pretty much all the medieval weaponry we have, rather than the small selection it previously used. Mansion weapons presently have a 1/20 chance of being the genuine article, though this is likely to change.