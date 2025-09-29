 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Megabonk DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20179799 Edited 29 September 2025 – 22:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Water Park Map
Damage System
Water
Survival Rate Mechanics
New Wounds
Health HUD
First Person Camera
Other minor improvements
+hotfixes
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link