Before you had to move to certain spots to use items, spells, or specials.
And if u were in the wrong spot the ABILITY or item wouldnt be highlighted.
This was confusing because this would also happen if u didnt have enough mp or tp for specials.
So I got rid of all the extra steps, and now if something is deselected in menu its because u dont have enough tp or mp to cast it. Nice, simple. The game is funner this way. As much as I thought the new system made the game different, it wasn't worth it in the end because it sacrificed ease of use and fun.
So I got rid of it, for you the consumer to better be able to enjoy the game. I hope you like it better this way. The tutorial is also much simpler to follow now because of this change.
Got rid of the overcomplicated "GRID" system.
Before you had to move to certain spots to use items, spells, or specials.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update