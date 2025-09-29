 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Megabonk DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20179739 Edited 29 September 2025 – 22:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Before you had to move to certain spots to use items, spells, or specials.
And if u were in the wrong spot the ABILITY or item wouldnt be highlighted.
This was confusing because this would also happen if u didnt have enough mp or tp for specials.
So I got rid of all the extra steps, and now if something is deselected in menu its because u dont have enough tp or mp to cast it. Nice, simple. The game is funner this way. As much as I thought the new system made the game different, it wasn't worth it in the end because it sacrificed ease of use and fun.
So I got rid of it, for you the consumer to better be able to enjoy the game. I hope you like it better this way. The tutorial is also much simpler to follow now because of this change.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3912581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link