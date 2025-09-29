Before you had to move to certain spots to use items, spells, or specials.

And if u were in the wrong spot the ABILITY or item wouldnt be highlighted.

This was confusing because this would also happen if u didnt have enough mp or tp for specials.

So I got rid of all the extra steps, and now if something is deselected in menu its because u dont have enough tp or mp to cast it. Nice, simple. The game is funner this way. As much as I thought the new system made the game different, it wasn't worth it in the end because it sacrificed ease of use and fun.

So I got rid of it, for you the consumer to better be able to enjoy the game. I hope you like it better this way. The tutorial is also much simpler to follow now because of this change.