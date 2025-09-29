New Features

Bold Text Option

You can now enable bold text in the settings menu for improved readability on small screens.

Inventory Sorting

Added new options to automatically sort your inventory: Alphabetically By item value

Storage Chests

Storage chests are now available for purchase at every inn. Use them to safely store items from your inventory and access them whenever you return.

Additional Save Slots

Increased from 4 to 8 character slots, giving you more room for new adventures.

New Content

New Encounters

11 new encounters have been added to expand your journey.

New Quests

2 new quests are available to take on.

New Consumable

A new consumable item has been introduced, attainable via one of the new encounters.

New Accessory - Ring of Meander Drastically slows your character’s travel speed so you can move at a relaxed pace. Designed for exploring smaller locations, this accessory reduces the need to constantly re-set your destination and go back and forth repeatedly. Available for purchase from the Capital City jeweler or traveling accessory merchants.



Gameplay Improvements

"Ask For Directions" System Overhaul

Asking creatures for directions has been refined: If you have active quests, the creature will give you directions to one of your quest locations. If you don’t have any active quests (or already know all related quest locations), they’ll give you the location of the nearest city. If you have already discovered that city as well, you will be told that they didn’t know directions to anywhere you wanted to go.



What's Next

The next major update will be a Halloween update, coming towards the end of October. This event will be a partnership with Jarrett Dean Art, and their upcoming comic book, "Pumpkin of Ruminaria". There will be multiple new "Pumpkin of Ruminaria" related creatures, items, and quests added to the game for the event.



If you've been enjoying your adventure please consider leaving a review, it would really help!